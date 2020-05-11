Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $315.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day moving average is $246.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

