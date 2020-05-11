Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $345.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $315.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

