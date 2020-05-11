AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,010.63 ($105.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,550 ($112.47) to GBX 8,780 ($115.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,553 ($112.51) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

