ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $27,210.00 in Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

