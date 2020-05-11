Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

