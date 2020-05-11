Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 254.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000.

VV opened at $135.03 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

