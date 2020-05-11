FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

