BlackRock Inc. Sells 247,161 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 247,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.32% of SEI Investments worth $639,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

