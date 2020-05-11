Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.