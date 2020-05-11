BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,516,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $639,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,276,000 after buying an additional 215,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,933,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,232,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 861,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $26.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

