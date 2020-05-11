Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.21 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $187.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.52 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $834.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $882.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $983.24 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.21 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.21 Million
Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,675 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp
Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,675 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,315 Shares of News Corp
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,315 Shares of News Corp
Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in National Grid plc
Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in National Grid plc
Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 30,843 News Corp
Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 30,843 News Corp
Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Frontdoor Inc
Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Frontdoor Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report