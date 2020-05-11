Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.21 Million

Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $187.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.52 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $169.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $834.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $882.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $983.24 million, with estimates ranging from $890.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.