Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,675 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

