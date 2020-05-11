Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,315 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in News were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

