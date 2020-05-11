Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $57.57 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

