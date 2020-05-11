Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 30,843 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in News by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in News by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

