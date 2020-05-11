Prudential PLC Grows Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.36 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

