Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 470,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,731,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.