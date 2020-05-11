Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after buying an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

NYSE:WELL opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

