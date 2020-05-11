Prudential PLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $69.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

