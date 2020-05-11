CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,432,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,475,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after buying an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after buying an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRX. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

