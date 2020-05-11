Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.76 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 109.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 46,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

