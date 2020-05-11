Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target to $50.00

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $38.68 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.