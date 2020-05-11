Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,717 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

