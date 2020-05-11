ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

