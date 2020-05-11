Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.