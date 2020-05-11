Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
