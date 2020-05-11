Prudential PLC Acquires 505 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of SON opened at $49.62 on Monday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

