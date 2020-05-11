Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,930.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prudential PLC Acquires 505 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
Prudential PLC Acquires 505 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hormel Foods Corp Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System
Hormel Foods Corp Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report