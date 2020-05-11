Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prudential PLC Acquires 505 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
Prudential PLC Acquires 505 Shares of Sonoco Products Co
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hormel Foods Corp Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System
Hormel Foods Corp Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report