Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.