Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

