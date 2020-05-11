State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after buying an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 220,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

