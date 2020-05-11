Prudential PLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WNS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WNS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 573,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

WNS stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

