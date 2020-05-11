Prudential PLC Sells 12,235 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $42,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 426,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 49.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

