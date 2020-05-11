608 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

