Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.