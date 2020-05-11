Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.92 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $62.53 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

