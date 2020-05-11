214,000 Shares in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of RF stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.