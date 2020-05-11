Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.94.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $101.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

