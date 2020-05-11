JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

214,000 Shares in Regions Financial Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden
214,000 Shares in Regions Financial Corp Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc
Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 81,417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 81,417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report