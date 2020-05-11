JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

