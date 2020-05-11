Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 81,417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 222,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

