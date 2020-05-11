Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,552 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

