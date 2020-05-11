Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,668 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

MAIN stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

