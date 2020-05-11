Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.12 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,154 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,154 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,668 Shares of Main Street Capital Co.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,668 Shares of Main Street Capital Co.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Chewy Inc
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Chewy Inc
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report