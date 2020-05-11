Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM opened at $6.12 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

