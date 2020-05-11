Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chewy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a PE ratio of -61.58. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

