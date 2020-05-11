Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after purchasing an additional 612,306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after purchasing an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

