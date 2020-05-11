Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 511,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,314,000 after buying an additional 416,469 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

GPN opened at $175.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.37. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

