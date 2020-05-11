Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.