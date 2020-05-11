Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 97.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

CDW stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

