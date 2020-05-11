First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

FDL stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

