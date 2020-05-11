Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.70 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,225 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTL opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.