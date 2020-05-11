Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.